Mailbag: Vaccination finish line is in sight

With the lifting of almost all COVID-related restrictions on June 30, this is a good time to assess what those restrictions accomplished.

They were inconvenient to almost all Oregonians, annoying to many and costly to some. What is there on the positive side to offset that?

According to the Oregon Health Authority, as of June 30, Oregon had registered 208,637 COVID-19 cases and 2,774 COVID-related deaths. Had our population-adjusted rates been at those of the worst-off states (North Dakota for cases and New Jersey for deaths), we would have had 612,753 cases and 12,525 deaths.

Thus the restrictions imposed by Governor Brown and, more importantly, the adherence to them by most Oregonians saved us from at least 404,116 COVID illnesses and 9,751 deaths. That is a lower bound because the comparison states also imposed some restrictions.

Unfortunately, the pandemic is not yet over. In the first two days of July, OHA reported about 400 new COVID cases and seven deaths. Virtually all of those were preventable, as almost all recent cases have occurred among unvaccinated adults.

So, good job, Oregon! Now, let’s complete the job and get everyone vaccinated — the finish line is in sight.