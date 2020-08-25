Mailbag: USPS being starved of funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, I went to mail a letter at the U.S. Postal Service mailbox in the parking lot off Circle Boulevard just west of Market of Choice.

Sitting on the ground next to the mailbox was an official white USPS box (for USPS use only) completely full of mail. It could have been easily stolen, with hundreds of letters. I did not want to take it to the post office and be accused of tampering with mail.

I quickly went to the Corvallis post office and spoke to a manager, who (without apologies or grave concern) tried to blow it off by saying some people leave their bulk mail in boxes next to the mailbox. But the container had mixed mail that was definitely not a bulk mailing.

This occurrence was either such incompetency or deliberate doing to leave such a container of mail. I will not be mailing anything in that box again. Today (Aug. 13) Willamette Week reported that USPS mailboxes have been removed in Portland and Eugene. It is a disgrace what has become of the USPS and its lack of support by such an incompetent and unsupportive administration.

When the USPS is viewed positively by 91% of the U.S. public and is greatly needed, it’s despicable that it is currently being starved of funding for political reasons.

Rich Wittrup

Corvallis

