I am somewhat dismayed to read in the paper and in businesses all over this town that they are having celebrations and sales of merchandise advertised as “The Fourth of July.”
This is what rankles me: The fourth of July is not a holiday. The date of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is considered to have happened on July 4, 1776, and that date is the federally recognized date for the appropriate celebrations, parades, etc.
In short, let’s discourage the use of the term ‘the Fourth of July’ as the holiday. Let’s use the term Independence Day as the reason to celebrate. After all, would we change the name Christmas to the 25th of December? Or Veterans Day to the 11th of November? Or Easter to ‘the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox’"?
Our Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that it would probably cost them their lives, fortunes, families and estates. Most of them did indeed suffer those consequences. Many lives of the colonists were forfeited in the belief this country should be a free nation, no longer under the rule of the king of England.
I thank God that they had the courage to put their lives in the line so that we can enjoy the freedoms, as stipulated in the document, in our country. Many other countries are not so fortunate.
Mel Yeager
Albany (July 7)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wait !!
That will make the make the song "Born on the Fourth of July" Silly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.