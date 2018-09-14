The anniversary of 9/11 was an unfortunate day to read John Penrod’s statement that “you can be a Democrat or an American, but you can’t be both” (Mailbag, Sept. 11).
The brave responders on that horrible day were surely a mix of Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Independents and others. Love of country and service to their fellow man was their motive, and their heroic efforts did not depend on the political affiliations of those in need. While my friends and neighbors may disagree with me on what best serves our country in both the short and long term, I never doubt that they truly love America. We simply differ on what we think is the way forward.
We can best serve our country by sharing our information, our concerns and our ideas without personal attacks on someone’s patriotism or character. Fueling an attitude of "us vs them" doesn't serve our country or anyone in it.
Terese Keller
Albany (Sept. 13)