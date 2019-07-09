With all the hoopla around Central American immigration, what’s been ignored is the fact that the current American regime has significantly reduced aid to the three countries in the troubled triangle. That helped increase the level of violence that threatens the residents leading many families to seek safety, including migrating to our country.
If the regime is serious about curtailing the massive influx of families from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala and ending the catastrophe occurring on the southern border, it should immediately increase financial support to those governments to strengthen their efforts to reduce crime and encourage economic development.
By increasing support for economic development, this country would enable job creation, reducing the need to turn to crime to live. By supporting increased law enforcement, we would be enabling those countries to effectively reduce the crime pushing so many families to flee north. However, to do that would require that the Republicans in Congress stand up to the head of their party, the man placed in that role by the Electoral College, a showman who seeks attention and foments chaos as a strategy to get it. He is ignorant of history and diplomacy, and staunchly refuses to be educated, making him stupid. Ignorance can be overcome with information, stupidity cannot. He is dangerous to this country and to the rest of the world. Our only hope is that he is not reelected. There are those who think he’s doing a wonderful job and they’re wrong.
Robert B. Harris, Ph.D.
Albany (July 3)