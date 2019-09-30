The United States has no stake in the fight between Iran and Saudi Arabia except to prop up the despotic regime of the House of Saud. We haven’t been dependent on foreign oil for decades, so this isn’t our fight. However, we have helped the Saudi regime with its unlawful intrusion into a civil war in Sudan by providing weapons and intelligence for targeting. The blood of the innocent victims is on our hands just as it is on the Saudis and the Iranians.
Recall what happened when we intruded into a war between Iraq and Iran on the side of Iraq and how that turned out. Shortly after the belligerents called a stalemate and signed a truce, Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, using weapons supplied by us, and that led to Operation Desert Storm with the resulting ecological disaster and the death of thousands.
This country, for whatever reason, has come believe that American military intervention in the Mideast will bring about stability, but that has never occurred. It is about time we learned from the past rather than repeating it incessantly. Let’s just back away and let the Saudis and the Iranians settle their own disputes without our interference.
Robert B. Harris, Ph.D.
Albany (Sept. 18)