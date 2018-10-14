We urge a no vote on Measure 22-174 which, if passed, would give the Linn County sheriff the authority to declare certain federal, state, and local firearm laws unconstitutional. This measure is completely unnecessary and sets a dangerous precedent. The role of a county sheriff is to enforce the law, not determine constitutional law. That's the Supreme Court's job!
In addition, this measure would effectively prohibit the county's ability to use "funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, building, detention centers, or offices" to enforce any federal, state, or local laws affecting "firearms, firearms accessories or ammunition." Wow!
Unfortunately, Measure 22-174 doesn't stop there. It would also "subject people or corporations who violate this measure by enforcing firearms laws declared by the sheriff to be unconstitutional to a fine of up to $2,000 for an individual and $4,000 for a corporation."
Inherent in the U.S. Constitution — the supreme law of the land — is the separation of powers (executive, legislative, and judicial) and the concept of "checks and balances" in order to prevent abuse of power by any one branch of government. Measure 22-174 is in direct conflict with such Constitutional precepts.
For those citizens who believe in defending the basic tenets of our Constitution and upholding its founding principles, please vote no on Measure 22-174. We don't need the Linn County Sheriff determining what is or is not constitutional when it comes to gun law. That's not his job!
Yolonda and Rick Tauzer
Brownsville (Oct. 14)