Mailbag: Unsupported letter fails to persuade

False statements to be found in Robert Harris' recent letter:
"A great majority of Americans are not invested" (referencing the stock market). According to the Federal Reserve, 51.9% of Americans do own stocks either directly or indirectly. Gallup puts the number at 54%. Either makes Harris' statement factually wrong.
"The expansion of the value of the stock market almost exclusively benefits the wealthiest Americans." As demonstrated above, it benefits the majority, not just the rich.
"The tax cuts ... have mostly helped large corporations and individuals who live off investments." The corporation tax rate was lowered for, and therefore helped, all corporations, from smallest to largest. Forbes reported (April 15) that 65% paid less tax in 2018, while but 6% paid more. Do 65% of Americans (that would be 199 million of us) live off our investments? Do 72,000 people in Corvallis and Albany do so?
"They have not led to the promised repatriation of corporations." I'm guessing that he means repatriation of overseas profits left offshore under the old law. The Federal Reserve reports (Aug. 6) that $777 billion was repatriated in 2018 alone.
"Main Street is suffering under this regime." How? Unemployment is down from 4.7% to 3.5 % while the labor force participation rate has risen from 62.8% to 63.2% (both Bureau of Labor Statistics). Furthermore, median income went up 3.4% in 2017 and 4.0% in 2018 (Social Security Administration).
Arguments in contradiction of fact are not very persuasive, Mr. Harris.
John Brenan
Corvallis