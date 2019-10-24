Our universities were founded to educate people. That is no longer happening. The young woman who was cited in the bicycle incident is the latest example. She has not been taught to respect our laws and the people who are charged with enforcing them. The vehicle laws are there for our safety and apply to any one using our streets and highways.
So the university's plan to "fire" the Oregon State Police just reinforces the wrong-thinking of this young woman and others. I don't blame the officers for not wanting to continue providing its services when the administration will not back them up. Hey, let's just do away with all of our laws and police and then see what kind of streets we have.
Sharyn Allen
Lebanon (Oct. 25)