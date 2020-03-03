Mailbag: Universal care takes away choice

Lawrence Eby (Mailbag, Feb. 20) responded to my Feb. 11 letter in which I opposed coercive universal health care.
He asked: “Does everyone deserve access to the same quality of health care?” No one “deserves” care that is a result of coercion. In a free society, health care is a free market service. We have no right to interfere with the free choices made by free individuals. If we want health care for the indigent, we must drum up support for providing this on a voluntary charitable basis.
He then advocated supporting a “healthy society.” I believe he was suggesting that, by subsidizing the health care of one’s neighbor, one is actually improving one’s own situation. This is largely wishful thinking. While there might be some benefit, it would be small compared to the cost, I believe. In any event, support of this kind must be offered voluntarily in a free society, although there could be an exception for preventing the spread of serious communicable diseases.
Lastly, he compared implementing universal health care to ending slavery, ending segregation and allowing women to vote. These are highly illegitimate comparisons. Government actions are only legitimate when they reinforce the rights of individuals to be self-governing. Ending slavery certainly does that, as does ending government-mandated segregation, as does allowing women to vote. Conversely, universal health care allows a tyrannical, depraved, politically powerful interest group to engage in coercion against a dissenting group to effectively enslave them. The hapless dissenters’ right to self-governance is destroyed, not reinforced.
Richard Hirschi
Albany