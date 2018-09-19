Last week our extreme partisan editor, Mr. McInally, had an editorial on Trump vs. Obama on the economy. He attempted to give some credit to Obama.
I have noticed that when Obama was president this paper did not have a "fact check." My guess it would have taken the entire paper. But with our current paper every week this paper prints out a fact check and attempts to dispute things that our president states.
So, Mr. McInally, let me help you out with some facts.
In 2010, when over 8 million were unemployed, Obama said that this was the "new normal" and said that certain jobs would not come back. He also mocked Trump and said "what's he going to do? Wave his magic wand?"
Well, the adults are in charge and the economy is coming back and the liberal left like our editor can't stand it.
Steve Nofziger
Tangent (Sept. 18)