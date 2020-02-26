Mailbag: U.S. should stop separating families

Mailbag: U.S. should stop separating families

{{featured_button_text}}

I do not agree with the U.S. government separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Karen Canan

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mailbag: Mercy for the cats

I am against Sheri Wheeler's cat control ordinance. Her proposal has caused me high anxiety.I love cats. I have cats at my place and also have…

Letters

Mailbag: Fight to preserve freedom

  • Updated

Do you like your Social Security and Medicare? Fire department, police department, roads, highways and bridges?Those are social programs. Yes,…

Letters

Mailbag: Stop watching Fox News

I read a letter to the editor from a gentleman who, it appears to me from the content of the letter, may be watching Fox "News" and not gettin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News