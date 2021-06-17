Mailbag: U.S. needs to admit many more migrants

The U.S. has lost about 600,000 people to COVID-19 in the past year.

Every night the TV news features some story about employers who cannot find employees to work for them as they try to reopen businesses, especially in the hospitality/service industries.

News also features people who would like to return to work, but cannot find child care.

All of us, save those descended exclusively from Native Americans, come from people who migrated here seeking a better life. Many of those, fleeing persecution, arrived here with nothing, and built their families and fortunes from nothing.

Migrants at our southern border have demonstrated huge courage and resilience by leaving homes and extended families, by walking thousands of miles, often with their children, and often paying coyotes thousands of dollars, in order to leave violence and poverty behind. Many have relatives in the U.S. who would shelter them.

We need to admit many more migrants than we do. We need their courage, resilience, skills and motivation to be successes in the U.S. They are an opportunity our politicians are ignoring.

Shirley Johnston

Corvallis

