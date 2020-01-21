Mailbag: U.S. has wronged Iran many times

In 1953, the CIA engineered a coup that deposed Iran’s elected government and put the dictatorial shah in power, then propped him up for nearly three decades. In 1979, after the shah was finally deposed, the U.S. provided him with refuge and medical care, a slap in the face that triggered the takeover of the U.S. embassy. In the 1980s, the U.S. supported Saddam Hussein as he attacked Iran, causing a war that killed a million people.

In 1988, an American destroyer patrolling off Iran accidentally shot down an Iranian civilian airliner, killing 290 people. It is to the credit of the people of Iran that they are protesting in the streets today after their military made a similar error. They are good and decent people who have a long list of reasons to be angry at the U.S. (see above). I hope they can shed their present fascistic government, and that Iran and the U.S. can become allies and friends, as they should have been all along. A loud and heartfelt apology from the U.S. would be a great place to start.