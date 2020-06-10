Mailbag: U.S. greatness is being undermined

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In connection with the recent SpaceX launch, media outlets released film clips of President John F. Kennedy’s inspirational speeches applauding American ingenuity, tenacity, courage and hopeful outlook.

I almost cried with grief over America‘s loss of those positive, encouraging words. Words that lifted us up.

What do we hear now? Constant blaming, complaining, criticizing, petty personal attacks, boasting and blatantly untrue claims based on mythical conspiracy theories.

Demoralizing for a nation.

The great America I’ve known during my lifetime is being bit-by-bit destroyed. Ironically, destruction happening under the slogan "Make America Great Again."

And lately we see groundwork being laid to invalidate election results in the event the incumbent is defeated.

Doubt and distrust is being sown about mail-in ballots and “rigged” elections. The base whipped up with increasingly bizarre conspiracy claims, pouring fuel on an us-versus-them ideology.

I fear that the America that was formerly great, America we were proud of and loved, America that was admired worldwide, will completely disappear if this tabloid administration is allowed to continue another four years.