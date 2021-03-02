Mailbag: Two sides to every story

I took the Jan. 7 letter from Ray Hilts very personally and am more than crushed. Whatever his motivation in writing such hurtful things about our beloved carousel, words without facts spread ugliness and unhappiness.

The carousel has had challenges this past year. We have been idle because of COVID-19 closures. We have had teamwork issues that hopefully are now resolved. Through it all, volunteer and donor support has been great.

We looked forward to reopening the carousel. It is a positive and happy place, full of laughter and joy with no undercurrent of negativity.

Ray says he loves the carousel. Why didn’t he reach out to me? There are two sides to every story, and I encourage anyone who is concerned to give me a call. I am always available.

Wendy Kirbey, founder, Historic Carousel & Museum of Albany

