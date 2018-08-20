Mike's Editorial on Trumps war with the press (Opinion, Aug. 16) deserves a follow up, and simply because we are only allowed 250 words to an opinion it takes two letters to be heard.
The media, the powerful Fourth Estate that is supposed to always seek the truth, who are they? Politically, they mostly vote to the left. It's said about 94 percent of them are Democrats. It's no wonder the Boston Globe can get 350 newspapers to say the same thing because they all think the same. So how is it we could ever get truth and honesty out of folks who all share the same bias?
Just by the fall in readership and number of viewers it's obvious the Fourth Estate isn't trusted for truth. How can they get their honor back as respected journalist and once again hold their place in our great nation as the truth seekers that hold the liars in government accountable?
Maybe they could start by telling the truth, do a self introspective look at who they really are in the public eye and work to prove themselves as honorable enough to hold the title of the Fourth Estate. Call out your own for the lies they tell because their lies hurt everyone in your profession. Stop omissions of what the real truth is, like saying Trump wants to stop free speech while in fact the leftist are banning real free speech on Facebook and Twitter. Try telling the truth without the spin of your bias.
James Farmer
Albany (Aug. 18)