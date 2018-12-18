Serious, truthful humor in the Sunday comics. Having dug through a pile of recycled newspapers I found the comics section of Dec. 2. Reading the Doonesbury cartoon I found it to be quite enjoyable and humorous. Telling the truth is a good boost to our great nation, for we very seldom hear the truth from Washington, D.C. What a great way to say their brains are floating around in the air and need to be brought to earth.
Remember, this is the comics section of the Sunday paper that's meant to be funny about very serious problems in our good country.
Paul E. Passarge
Albany (Dec. 18)