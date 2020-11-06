Mailbag: Truth, reckoning are coming

The official nonsensical and fraudulent narrative that is the corona “panic” virus is unraveling and the public deception soon to be exposed.

The German Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee will be working with an international network of lawyers to argue the most massive tort case ever. They are arguing the draconian pandemic lockdowns were intended to propagate panic, allowing pharmaceutical and tech companies to generate huge profits from the sale of PCR tests, antigen and antibody tests, and from the coming vaccines.

A video announcement by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, a consumer protection trial lawyer in California and Germany, states the international class-action lawsuit will be filed against those responsible for implementing the economically devastating lockdowns around the world, as well as using fraudulent testing to engineer the appearance of a dangerous pandemic. Local policy makers to the World Health Organization as well as drug companies will be included in the lawsuit, with 50 countries involved.