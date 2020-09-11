Mailbag: Trump's co-opting of military shameful

Perhaps the most disgusting thing in the RNC’s parade of lies was Trump’s Putin-like entry to the naturalization ceremony. Two U.S. Marines holding the doors open for Trumputin was repugnant. That was a disgrace even for Trump. The military has a long tradition of apolitical observance. Trump violated that tradition by using the chairman of the Joint Chiefs (in battle dress) to accompany him for his Lafayette Square photo-op, and now he takes advantage of two young Marine enlisted men to fuel his authoritarian ego.

Gen. Milley has proven to be the toady Trump needs as the chairman. He could and should have declined to accompany Trump’s bible-toting entourage. That is on him. However, those two young enlisted Marines that Trump exploited had no choice. That shame rests clearly on Trump’s shoulders and those of the commandant of the Marine Corps for allowing it to happen. If nothing else, the commandant should publicly denounce the blatant and shameless exploitation of two young men who are greater representatives of this nation than Trump will ever be.