Mailbag: Trump's claims are false; he knows it

First we had the audio recording of Donald Trump telling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that “There’s nothing wrong with saying ... that you’ve recalculated” and “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” threatening him with criminal charges if he failed to do so.

Now we have him quoted as telling acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to “just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. congressmen,” even after William Barr had publicly said that there was no evidence of such corruption.

This discredits his claims of having evidence of corruption. If he actually had evidence, he wouldn’t have to tell people to just say that it’s so; he could produce the evidence, especially after judges tell him in court to do so.

He lost fair and square, he clearly knows it and he clearly knew it at the time. His claims are false, and he knows they’re false.

And that is literally the definition of lying.

Even if his politics completely aligned with my own, I would not be willing to support someone who tells such obvious and egregious lies. Anyone who does is a fool of epic proportions.

Bob Greenwade