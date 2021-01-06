Mailbag: Trumpism and COVID are both raging

Some Republican senators and House members are going to try to still block the reading of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

Our government is set up with that unfair, ridiculous, archaic Electoral College for the presidential election with the numerous, unnecessary formalities/readings and certifications to get from Election Day in early November to Jan. 20 for inauguration.

We need an overhaul of the whole thing. We need only a popular vote for president and need to get rid of most of the ceremonies and have one certification of the vote … not three or four … and then a modest inauguration, even just an administering of the oath of office. Do away with the expensive pomp and circumstance.

We are the country that has botched the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic more than any other country in the world. And now we are in the last days of an election cycle, and the ridiculous folderol of its unfolding is ever more evident because of the mess the country is in with Trumpism and COVID both raging.

Mary Brock

Albany

