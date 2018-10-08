In reply to Rick Siegert's opinion (Mailbag, Sept. 28):
Again, I find myself chuckling when I ask very simple questions and don't get any answer. I am certain you looked up what your reps have done for you here in Oregon and couldn't find anything because fact is Wyden and DeFazio didn't go to Washington to serve you, they went to serve themselves. Not one good idea could they put together for America and get others to agree on it while serving decades in government.
The best part of your letter was when you had nothing to offer positive about our reps you decided to go negative about the other side. You went back to the 80s, back when year books were still popular, and addressed how we were assaulted by the right wing. Sounds familiar.
Oregon has been under Democrat control for 33 years, all the way back to the 80s. How are we doing? I know there have been plenty of state jobs produced with 19 prisons and 16 colleges, but what about those who don't work for the state? Where are the jobs to pay all those state worker benefits?
Yes, I am a fan of Donald Trump. He is the first president in my lifetime that cares about the nation and you would see that if you watched all the media instead of just the leftists. Trump will be seen as one of our greatest POTUS ever in my opinion because he loves America and Americans.
James Farmer
Albany (Oct. 3)