Mailbag: Trump well-versed in biblical principles

Any argument that President Trump was being disingenuous holding up the Bible in front of St. John’s Church is patently ludicrous. He is familiar with all 66 books! His presidential conduct testifies as such, and both Testaments offer testament to his testimony! Want proof?

1) From his Genesis, Trump was concerned about crowd Numbers and angered by any Exodus from his core which would expose his Job as weak. He admits to profanity. "When Livid-I-cuss."

2) He expects his loyal party to always be loyal without Lamentations and loyally push loyal Judges through the Senate of loyal Romans.

3) Unfortunately, he sees women as weak and wants Ruth removed … from the Bible.

4) He loved the book of Kings I and is eager to get to Kings II.

5) He disparages Chronicles I as fakey news but loves the rewrite, Chronicles II, as foxy news.

6) Trump openly berates the book of Joshua. “The walls of Jericho did not tumble down! Walls are big, beautiful and strong!"

7) Trump admits to wondering how Amos made it into the New Testament but not Andy? “Hey, all black lives matter!"

8) Trump found the book of Titus (sic) subpar, so he plays one when golfing.