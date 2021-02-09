Mailbag: Trump was always man in the arena

Whether you loved President Trump or hated him, you must admit he was always the man in the arena, as Theodore Roosevelt so eloquently talked about.

Always under criticism by his many critics for everything he did and how he could have done things better and all the mistakes he made. One must admit he deserves a lot of credit for sticking his neck out and going down that escalator and getting into the presidential arena. I for one thought he would live to regret going into the swamp of Washington politics.

He was not my first choice in 2016, but he strove to do what he promised in his campaign, and yes, he got dirty by attacks from stories about his personal life, his taxes and financial dealings. He got bloodied and marred by political enemies who would bring him down.

He never took the easy route but showed great effort and enthusiasm with devotion and energy to make America what he thought it should be once again. Yes, he came up short again and again. He had a worthy cause and at best he had some high achievements, but at worst failed while daring greatly, so his place will never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory or defeat.

Homer Freitag

Albany

