When Donald Trump proclaimed "I have a really big brain," I noticed he didn't reference what he was comparing it to. A pea? A gnat? A doughnut?
Donald Trump is no business genius. And in the realm of geopolitical and world economics, he appears completely ignorant.
Donald Trump built his empire on three primary business tactics: Arbitrage, debt leveraging, and credit swaps (and, if need be, coercion, bribery, fraud, blackmail and public character assassination).
In regards to Ukraine, I believe one of two scenarios played out. First, it's possible that Rudy Giuliani hatched the asinine idea that Trump could leverage American taxpayer monies for his personal political benefit. Using the superlative that Donald Trump often does, I suspect Donald Trump thought this to be "The greatest idea in the history of all ideas....EVER!”
Or second, and in my opinion more likely, Donald Trump, using one of his tried and true methodologies, decided he could leverage American taxpayers’ money for his personal political gain and set Rudy Giuliani up as the patsy to direct the process. Thereby providing himself with the thinnest of threads of plausible deniability to cling to in case he needed to throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus, as he did with his previous personal attorney Michael Cohen.
Either way it's a sad situation for all Americans, regardless of party affiliation. Sadly, too, I think we are all about to see what happens when the United States Constitution neuters a narcissist.
Steve Dockins
Philomath