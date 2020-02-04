Mailbag: Trump stands up for right to life

I was very glad that President Trump attended and spoke at the annual March for Life on Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C. He is the first president in history to attend the rally. I agreed with him on what he said: “Every child is worth protecting, and we are fighting for those who have no voice.” He also said, “Every child is a precious and a sacred gift from God.”

Thousands of people attended the march, including Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr. The March for Life was started in the United States 47 years ago. Now around the world there are numerous marches to defend the sanctity of human life.

 Carolyn Webb

Corvallis

