Mailbag: Trump spouts more and more untruths

Tom Cordier (Mailbag, Sept. 22) is upset when Trump’s lies are headlined and others, like Pelosi’s, de Blasio’s and Fauci’s are not.
But anyone who pays any attention at all would know that while any of these people may make a couple of misrepresentions, and sometimes they are not misrepresentations when all the circumstances are considered, Trump’s lies and misleading statements number in the thousands. In fact, several non-Democratic sources have counted more than 20,000. Furthermore, with Trump being president, his lies are more consequential and need more coverage.
And no matter how many times he is shown to prevaricate or stretch the truth, he continues to spout more and more untruths at a blistering pace, with absolutely no basis in fact.
Werner A. Mukatis
Corvallis
