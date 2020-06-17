Mailbag: Trump shredding our social contract

Watching street violence on TV reminds me of Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679). If you Google "social contract" you will not read far before seeing Hobbes' name. He wrote about what he called a "state of nature," which would be society without any social contract or moral foundation.

Life in the state of nature, he wrote, is "solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short." He added that the condition of man is a condition of war of everyone against everyone (in the state of nature). The law of the jungle rules. The strong prevail over the weak and force them to do their bidding.

Is this where we are heading as a nation? Trump is shredding the social contract as we speak and waging war on the Constitution, according to Gen. Mattis. Hobbes said "force and fraud are in war two cardinal virtues." Trump is a master of these! He encourages hatred and division to stir up violence and destruction. He has no plan but to tear down the accomplishments of others. Unless he is defeated, he'll bring us from verbal war to civil war! If he appears to be losing in November, don't be surprised if he declares a national emergency and postpones the election to preserve law and order!