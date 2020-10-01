Mailbag: Trump seeks to undermine election

First, I wish to apologize to James Farmer for getting his first name wrong in my letter of Sept. 10.

Second, I would like to offer opposition to his claim that mail-in voting is corrupt, which he made in an Aug. 27 letter and attempted to support in a Sept. 22 letter. This is particularly important because Trump regularly rails against mail-in voting as corrupt without providing any details, facts or proof supporting his statements.

After the 2016 election, Trump claimed that more than 3 million illegal ballots were cast, and created the Voting Integrity Commission (Mike Pence, Kris Kobach) to prove it. The commission quietly disbanded later without finding any proof. Now Trump seeks to undermine the 2020 election before it happens by claiming mail-in ballots are corrupt.

Repeating this claim without proof undermines the legitimacy of our election. Mr. Farmer responded to my call for proof of corruption in Oregon’s mail-in voting by saying Communists never lose elections in Russia or China and progressives never lose in Oregon.