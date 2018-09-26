Donald Trump’s address yesterday (Sept. 25) to the United Nations General Assembly was embarrassing on several levels. First, he again confirmed America’s willingness to abrogate her international leadership role; secondly, he openly lied on the world stage about the accomplishments of his administration, was jeered for it, and then tried to claim it was a joke to begin with.
Trump has long claimed that the world order is laughing at us for our naiveté, gullibility, and weakness. Under every administration since the end of World War I the United States has stepped to the fore in global leadership and accepted the challenges of an evolving political and economic world order. For an American President to stand before the assembled nations of the world and reject that role while making false claims of success is embarrassing.
To be openly laughed at is beyond embarrassing — it is a disgrace. The shame rests not with the audience but with the “comedian.”
Kenneth R. England
Albany (Sept. 26)