Mailbag: Trump's policies are bad for our health

I read about an article in the Dec. 15 Journal of the American Medical Association about U.S. life expectancy dropping for people aged 35-64. The article was based upon information from a Nov. 26 journal entry by Stephen Wolfe. We are losing people in the most productive years of their lives. This is causing employers to deal with problems of having a sicker work force.

The reversal of the trend toward longer life expectancy began in the 1980s with the destruction of workers' rights and unions. Loss of jobs means loss of health care and greater stress. Factory farming brought about our current vegetables having one-half the level of nutrients as in 1950.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is the current administration doing about this? Trump has put people in charge of government regulatory agencies who are directly opposed to the agency goals. The Environmental Protection Agency is reversing policies; OSHA is reducing guidelines for workers' health and safety; the Consumer Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Protection have already been adversely affected. We are going to need better health care for all to counteract these trends.

As responsible citizens, we need to let our legislators and friends know about these concerns for our future.

Jan Heaton

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0