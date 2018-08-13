In reply to Rick Siegert's letter of Aug. 10:
The Albany Democrat-Herald makes a conversation possible so that, unlike the net, the conversations are civil. It's not a raging battle of agenda, but an exchange of opinions with very civil people like Rick Siegert. We don't have to agree, but it's great opposing views can be expressed without a hostile environment. Decent people like Rick are what America really is and I thank the ADH for letting all of us express our opinions.
Rick posed a question as to why I would support Trump so let me give my best short answer. At 66 I have watched presidents come and go and haven't seen a one that I can say loves this country until Trump came along. Trump is very rough around the edges and in no way acts like our politicians, but he gets things done, he works for us.
We found out character didn't matter back in the 90s, so that standard went out the window, so what does matter? Its obvious both parties have put America in managed decline and have destroyed the middle class. Equally guilty, so I really don't see how people who love their country could call themselves Democrat or Republican.
If people would dump both parties the politicians would have to go to work for our votes like Trump did, he has done more for us in the last 20 months than any POTUS in history.
Trump: promises made and promises kept.
James Farmer
Albany (Aug. 10)
