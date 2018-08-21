Throughout his public life, and one can only assume his private life as well, Donald Trump has demonstrated an immunity to the human emotions that one would want to guide a president in the execution of his duties. Certainly, a degree of hubris is necessary in anyone aspiring to public office, or, for that matter, any position of great responsibility. However, that zealous self confidence needs to be tempered with the ability to recognize and empathize with the needs and desires of those over whom a leader has power.
Trump has only served his own needs and those of a small, wealthy segment of the population. He continues to draw large crowds at his rallies and feeds their frenzied appetites for turmoil by attacking anyone who questions his authority as an “enemy.” What Trump doesn’t realize is that those same frenetic worshipers will eventually wake up and realize that they have been the victims of the elaborate con that is the Trump administration.
What began with personal insults during the Republican primaries and debates has evolved into a national and international embarrassment. Trump is not making America great again. Trump is stomping on everything America stands for.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (Aug. 20)