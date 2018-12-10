During the 2016 election, and for a considerable time thereafter, Trump’s supporters lauded his business acumen as the talent that would turn Washington into a model of corporate efficiency and the nation into an economic dynamo. The belief was that if you run the country like a business, everyone will have a job and the economy will grow at a historic pace.
Well, two years in we have learned several lessons. First, business is competitive and has winners and losers. Unfortunately, under Trump’s administration, most of the losers are the people who voted for him. Second, if you want to run government like a business, elect a businessman who has been successful. Despite his bluster, Trump’s success in business really does not stand the sniff test. He is and always has been a con-man. Lastly, Trump wants to roll back the clock to a time when lunch pails and time clocks ruled the economy. Unfortunately, that ship has sailed over the horizon, never to return.
Globalism is here and it is the future of an integrated world economy. Trying to extort other nations with tariffs, renegotiating trade deals, and withdrawing from international treaties is not going to put that genie back in the bottle. The sooner Mr. Trump returns to his gilded apartment in Trump Tower to ply his sleaze the better for the country and the world. He has proven that the art of the deal is really the art of the steal.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (Dec. 7)