Mailbag: Trump is guilty of tax evasion, fraud

I don’t understand this cult-like following of Donald Trump.
Everything I have read about him indicates that this is a deeply flawed individual. He is guilty of tax evasion, fraud, lying and character assassination, to name a few of his faults. Is the state of the Republican Party’s political future so desperate that they can come up with no better person to follow? All he seems to care about is feeding his monumental ego and filling the pockets of himself and his cronies.
He doesn’t care how many of his followers die in the pandemic as long as it doesn’t interrupt his golf game.
Thomas Binker
Corvallis