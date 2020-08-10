Mailbag: Trump is a threat; vote Democratic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the July 24 Mailbag, Richard Hirschi makes the argument we should vote Republican to preserve our prosperity, safety and liberty. He argues that All Lives Matter, and I quite agree.

I have never heard anyone supporting Black Lives Matter disagree with the fact that All Lives Matter. If All Lives Matter, then it follows that Black Lives Matter. Still, if there are five houses on a street and one of them is on fire, the one on fire needs the immediate attention, and that does not mean that the other four don’t matter.

Mr. Hirschi says “The repugnant presence of a few racists does not make America systemically racist,” and I quite agree. Policies and attitudes that create disparities in health care, criminal justice, education, wealth, etc. are what makes America systemically racist.

Still Mr. Hirschi seems willing to let the destructive violence of a few vandals represent the Black Lives Matter movement and the Democratic Party. There have been tens of thousands of peaceful protesters and a comparatively very small number of destructive or violent ones.