Mailbag: Trump intimidated election workers

James Farmer (“Folks should demand an audit,” June 16 Mailbag) seems to believe the notion that if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it. Those are certainly words Donald Trump lives by.

However, in the case of the Oregon election, while Mr. Farmer is trying his best to intimidate Oregon political leaders to order an audit of the election, he has miserably failed to present any evidence of malfeasance, error or mismanagement. What does he expect an audit to find?

Recent days have shown us that the biggest threat to our elections was corruption coming from the White House and the Department of Justice. We now know more of the depth of Trump’s attempts to overturn certified elections in several states.

There can be little doubt that any loss of faith in our election system is more attributable to Donald Trump and his Republican defenders than it is to our election systems or even the Russians.

And there is additional fallout from the Republican attempts to overturn a fair and well-managed election. Intimidation of election workers by Trump fanatics has driven many of those workers to back away, raising concerns about the ability of election officials to manage the midterm election next year.