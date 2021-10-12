Mailbag: Trump increased debt by $8 trillion

I'd like to point out some misleading statements in Mr. Gourley’s letter of Oct. 6 (“Feds can’t manage money, don’t try”).

He starts out by pointing out that Solyndra went bankrupt, costing the tax payers $570 million. But for decades the government has stepped in to finance projects considered too risky or too big for private entity. Consider NASA, the BPA, TVA, Rural Electrification and others. Then ask yourself, “Where will we be if climate change continues unabated?”

He talks about $350 trillion being an incomprehensible number. True. But, it’s less than half, on an annualized basis, of the defense budget in the year which we ended our longest war ever. He says $350 trillion will not be paid for. False. If the bill passes, it’s all paid for, and not by increasing taxes on middle-class working people. Republicans are slow to admit that Trump increased the debt by over $8 trillion — a number, which if he stays on his current tack, Biden won’t even come close to.

He mentions the bill is thousands of pages long, and won’t get read. Also true, primarily because so many in Washington no longer care about the nation and/or its citizens. Their only concern is to satisfy campaign contributors from Big Energy, Big Pharma, Wall Street and the 1%.