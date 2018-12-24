Here we are in a government shutdown over an issue that the majority of Americans view as a boondoggle and nothing more than political sap to Trump’s base. Trump was playing to the cameras when he recently met with Schumer and Pelosi to discuss funding for his wall and accepted the “mantle” for a shutdown. Now that it is here he wants to blame the Democrats. Hopefully, most voters can see through this little temper tantrum and realize that it is just another attempt to deflect attention from the fact that Trump is in way over his head, and he knows it.
We are in deep water with a President who is absolutely clueless. The stock market is tanking, Trump’s “trade war” is producing nothing but hardship on consumers, the economy is showing signs of cooling and the last rational actor in the administration is walking out the door.
Fox News is running the Executive branch of government while an army of seasoned professionals in government service have their advice shelved and feckless nitwits like Stephen Miller are stirring Trump’s base with racist diatribes.
Trump is right. The rest of the world is laughing at us, but not for the reasons he thinks.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (Dec. 22)