Mailbag: 'Trump hater' label worn with pride

He has certainly given us plenty of deeds to hate. A few of those include lying or misleading us an average of 14.8 times per day since coming to office. Conspiring with our enemies for personal gain while making enemies out of our allies. Separating families and caging children. Intimidating members of his own party in order to get them to vote against their consciences. Seeking vengeance against those who responded to court orders and testified truthfully. Undermining his own Justice Department by promoting lesser sentences for his law-breaking cronies. Instead of placing his assets into a blind trust, he flagrantly uses his position to enhance his own wealth. He diminished the highest civilian award by giving it to a racist, sexist blowhard. He simultaneously denies help to the poor while granting huge tax breaks to the wealthy. He has helped create the highest national debt in history. He takes credit for low unemployment when many of the "employed" have part-time, minimum-wage jobs which will not support an individual, let alone a family. The list goes on and on.