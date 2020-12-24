Mailbag: Trump has lost 50 court battles

If our man engages in nepotism, appoints and fires people to/from high-level government positions based on personal allegiance rather than qualifications, uses his office for personal gain rather than to serve the nation and uphold the Constitution, if he tries to intimidate the free press, if he lies on average 20 times a day, if he cages children and separates families, or if he does any of dozens of other things your man has done to undermine the rule of law, the Constitution and democracy, then please, please do treat him like we treated your man. He will deserve it.