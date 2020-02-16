Mailbag: Trump economy is no miracle

Some letter writers have praised Trump’s economic policies, as if they are mainly responsible for the nation’s strong economy. The expansion began when Obama was president and has continued.

According to the Associated Press, current economic growth is about the same percentage as it has been for many years, the increase in the number of factories began during Obama’s tenure as the country rebounded from the recession (which happened during a Republican administration), business investment has declined, manufacturing jobs have declined in the last year, factory output is lower, and the deficit has worsened. Farm bankruptcies are now at an eight-year high, despite the massive bailouts by the government.