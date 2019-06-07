During his recent visit to England, President Donald Trump engaged in a conversation with Prince of Wales Charles about world climate changes. Asked later about the discussion by Piers Morgan, Trump opined that the prince " doesn't have to worry about future generations in theory. Unless he is a very good person, who cares about people."
Are you serious? Did he really say that? The answer is yes, Trump did say that. So for those who think that Trump really cares about you or future generations of Americans, you are easily fooled.
Trump gave tax breaks to corporations, with the idea that they would build more plants, and hire more people. Yes, the unemployment numbers are good, but many corporations bought stock back and simply enriched their shareholders. The deficit grows, but what does that matter, you ask? Since Trump doesn't care about the environment future generations will inherit, why would he care how much debt he saddles history with? The man has no empathy for those not born with the silver spoon.
Larry Willett
Sweet Home (June 5)