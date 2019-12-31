Mailbag: Trump deserves credit on jobs

There are ample reasons, with more arriving hourly, for criticism of President Trump, so it's really not necessary to attempt to diminish the good things that have happened on his watch. That, however, is precisely what George Novak did (Mailbag, Dec. 17) and he is wrong.

If you have any job at all, the Labor Department counts you as employed; if you're jobless and not looking, you're not registered as unemployed. Mr. Novak is correct on both counts. But Labor has been doing it that way for decades. The published unemployment rate compares historic apples to apples, and is at its lowest now.

The number of part-time jobs skyrocketed in 2008, but has been trending back lower ever since. The number of such jobs fell by 490,000 from 2016 to 2018, and is now roughly the same as in 2008.

Corporate stock buybacks have, indeed, helped raise stock prices, but from where did the cash come to support that strategy? Look no further than the 2017 tax act, which (finally) allowed a sensible methodology whereby trillions of dollars in profits from overseas operations could be repatriated. Simultaneously, allowing companies to retain 79% of pre-tax profit rather than 65% justifies a considerably higher share price as the multiple over earnings per share remains the same.