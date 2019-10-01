Well before his nomination for the presidency, Donald Trump gave the electorate clear evidence of his unfitness for the office. Claiming he could commit murder and not lose a vote clearly displayed a sociopathic temperament. His ignorance of the issues during the Republican debates was masked by his arrogant foolishness and penchant for insulting his more serious rivals. He openly invited Russian interference and did nothing to discourage it once it became obvious.
As president, he has continued to display the same arrogant behavior. His incessant lying, deflections, and deceptions have become so routine that they are accepted as “normal” behavior. Every American should have been shocked by his behavior with Lavrov and Kislyak in the Oval Office. His obvious admiration of and deference to autocrats is concerning and indicative of his own ambitions. Why then would anyone be shocked by his abuse of power to help his 2020 reelection campaign?
Trump will continue to abuse the power of his office until he is forced to relinquish it. An impeachment inquiry is the first step in that process, voting articles of impeachment is the second. However, the true measure of accountability is a trial in the Senate. In order to remove this crook from office, a large number of Republicans will have to find the courage that seems to have eluded them for the last two and a half years. Good luck with that. The best chance we have of ridding ourselves of this fraud is at the ballot box.
You have free articles remaining.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (Sept. 30)