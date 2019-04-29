We certainly have a long way to go to the 2020 election, but the current Democratic field of candidates for president will make the trip interesting. Trump played to the fears and prejudices of the electorate in 2016 and came away with a narrow victory that scraped the scab off of real and perceived economic and social injustices. However, his administration has done nothing to assuage those concerns. If anything it has managed to hide its incompetence behind a veil of engineered domestic crises and bluster on the international stage.
Trump is a master of gutter fighting. He has proven time and again that he can win any duel of insults and is immune to revelations of personal or organizational depravity. What he has not proven is that he has an understanding of the issues facing the average citizen and his or her family. The Democratic candidate that emerges from the primaries and convention must be the one who has a solid grasp of issues and realistic solutions. Everything for “free” is not a winning platform. Those who buy into that rhetoric are ignoring its cost in dollars and personal responsibility, and those who preach it are as bad as Trump.
Trump cannot deal with real issues beyond the surface tension created by name calling and insults. The next President will be the man or woman who can pin the tail on the donkey and expose Trump for the ass that he is.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (April 27)