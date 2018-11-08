What a morning after. President Trump declares election victory after losing more than 30 House seats. Hard to understand what Orwellian standard he is using for that conclusion. Next, he attempts to humiliate several Republicans who lost their seats without asking for his campaign help. In all likelihood, they would have lost by higher margins had Trump openly supported them. Keep in mind that these reps voted for and supported the Trump legislative agenda. Loyalty!
Then he lashes out at the media, banishing CNN reporter Jim Acosta from the White House. The rationale for the exile was that Acosta laid hands on a female intern who was trying to take his microphone. Video of the incident showed no such action. All Acosta did was shield the mic from the intern in order to finish his question.
After ranting about reps who chose to run without his “embrace” Trump ignored the fact that he held four rallies in Montana to undermine Jon Tester’s re-election bid. The Democratic incumbent went on to win by 3 points in a very red state.
Finally, Trump ended the day by firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions and replacing him with an outspoken opponent of the Mueller investigation, Matthew Whitaker. It will be interesting to see if Whitaker can thread the needle between management of the investigation and obstruction of justice.
Bob Wynhausen
Albany (Nov. 8)