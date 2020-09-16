Mailbag: Trump betrays American values

After the Republican National Convention, we now know that we don’t have a Republican Party, we have a Trump Party.
The Trump dynasty wants us to believe Donald is not a politician. That is an alternative fact. The family and supporters are OK with Donald’s behavior because they don’t have the same values as our Founding Fathers.
Donald deludes himself as a god of the universe, doing everything “way better than anyone else.” His most damaging presidential dysfunction was to shut down government departments or decide different goals for them. Donald decided to avoid planning for a pandemic, resulting in thousands of lost lives. He wanted to show people he could save money, and doesn’t accept the need for progressive government improvements.
Progressive isn’t in Donald’s vocabulary. It’s as if he is unable to deal with an abused, changing environment. Donald has no plans to preserve our homeland and all mankind. He lives in his own bubble with the privileged rich, cronyism, abuse of power, retaliation to dissenters, and denying considerations to the underprivileged.
Donald may pledge allegiance to the flag and hold a Bible. That doesn’t make him a patriot. Patriots don’t disrespect other people, and they pay their own taxes instead of burdening other Americans.
Our president is trashing the United States Constitution. He betrays civil rights when he is doing everything in his power to suppress voting by non-supporters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators. He is disloyal to country, degrades the presidency, and betrays American values of authority, loyalty and sacredness.
Rita Snyder
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!