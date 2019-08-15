I learned from the Aug. 13 edition of the Democrat-Herald that "the Trump administration moved to weaken how it applies the 45-year-old Endangered Species Act" with the contention that these planned "changes improve the efficiency of oversight while continuing to protect rare species."
President Trump has proven time and again that he is a narcissistic imbecile. Nonetheless, he has the authority to fill the top 184 leadership positions within the Environmental Protection Agency with political appointees whose primary duties involve advocacy of administration policies and programs. There are no requirements that an appointee need demonstrate suitable education, training, experience, knowledge, or suitability for the position — political acceptability is the only criterion.
One of the appointees states in the referenced article that the ultimate goal of the Endangered Species Act is the recovery of our rarest species. This is a simplistic political interpretation of the act.
The act itself states: "The purposes of this Act are to provide a means whereby the ecosystems (emphasis provided) upon which endangered species and threatened species depend may be conserved...." Obviously, the act intended to introduce ecology and the long-term requirements of ecosystem management into the federal decision-making processes. This will most certainly not happen within agencies headed by scientifically nonqualified political appointees.
By way of information, the total number of political appointees Trump is allowed to interject within the leadership positions across the full range of various federal agencies is 8,358. Good luck finding logic, reason, and a long-term perspective.
Ron Sadler
Albany (Aug. 13)